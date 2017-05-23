‘It’s early to make this political’: Shep Smith slams ex-CIA head for using Manchester attack to criticize Obama

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News’ Shep Smith on Monday rebuked James Woolsey after the former Director of Central Intelligence politicized the deadly attack in Manchester, England.

“Things are kind of coming to a head,” Woolsey began during a special segment of “Shepard Smith Reporting.”

“I think radical Islamists have decided to pick up the pace with the terrorist attacks and I think we’ll probably see some more,” Woolsey continued. “And we now have a president who is pretty straightforward that he is at war with them. He’s not going to soft-peddle that, he calls them evil.”

“And we haven’t had a situation like that,” he added. “We did not have, in the eight years of the Obama administration, a president who wanted to fight and win a war.”

Upon hearing Woolsey’s criticism of the prior administration, Smith jumped in to protest the former CIA head’s characterization.

“President Obama fought a number of wars, and certainly didn’t say that he didn’t want to win them,” Smith said. “With great respect, it’s very early to make this a political matter.”

Woolsey tried to argue “that’s the way [Obama] behaved,” but Smith interjected.

“We don’t know what this is, we are led to believe … this was a single person with a single bomb,” Smith explained. “They’ve not ascribed any motive to this.”

Woolsey conceded he “could be wrong” but argued “to kill all these other people, usually there’s some ideology kicking around.”

“And that certainly could be true,” Smith said. “And if I were a pundit on this stage, I could say yeah that’s fine, but I’m not. And the news organization that is Fox News is reporting that we don’t know what this was. Because we can’t.”

Watch the video below, via Fox News: