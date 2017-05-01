‘It’s getting worse’: Joe Scarborough sounds alarm on Trump’s ‘rambling and incoherent’ speech patterns

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump’s twin interviews with the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and CBS’s John Dickerson have drawn significant controversy — and Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is worried.

During his interview with Zito, the president made historically illiterate claims about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War, as he said that Jackson was “very angry” about the war despite the fact that he died 16 years before it started.

The president also angrily walked out of his interview with Dickerson after the reporter pressed him for evidence to back up his unproven claim that former President Barack Obama had illegally wiretapped him.

Taking stock of both interviews, Scarborough said that his bogus claims about the Civil War and his “rambling” to John Dickerson were “equally concerning.”

“His speech is even more rambling and incoherent than before,” Scarborough said. “It is getting worse.”

The rambling to Jon Dickerson is equally concerning. His speech is even more rambling and incoherent than before. It is getting worse. https://t.co/iAqFFoLlvu — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 1, 2017

Scarborough did not elaborate any further on what his major concerns was, although one of his followers on Twitter believed he was hinting at the early onset of dementia.