Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘It’s like Groundhog Day’: CNN’s Jake Tapper nails déjà vu over GOP’s ‘last, best’ healthcare attempt

Elizabeth Preza

03 May 2017 at 18:39 ET                   
Jake Tapper rails against fake news (Photo: Screen cap)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday shaded House Republicans for insisting they’re “close” to passing a new healthcare law, noting the narrative is “like Groundhog Day”—and reminiscent of a promise conservatives have made before.

“Welcome back, my apologies—you have heard this before, but House Republicans are again working frantically on their latest, ‘last, best chance’ to repeal Obamacare,” Tapper began Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead.”

“It’s like Groundhog Day a little bit here,” Tapper added.

Tapper spoke with CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly, who noted both Republican Reps. Billy Long and Fred Upton flipped from “no” to “yes” on the GOP’s bill.

“For the first time in days, optimism, no matter how hedged,” Mattingly told Tapper. The CNN correspondent noted that both House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Vice President Mike Pence were on Capitol Hill Wednesday to court votes.

“This is really a full-on blitz,” Mattingly said. “You noted it’s a little bit like Groundhog Day: We’ve been through this many times.”

Watch the video below, via CNN::

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Betrayal beyond belief’: Trump fans rage at Congress for passing budget with no funding for wall
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+