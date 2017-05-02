Ivanka Trump told Planned Parenthood boss she should split organization in two: report

Ivanka Trump (AFP Photo/Odd ANDERSEN)

First Daughter Ivanka Trump reportedly told Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards to recommend splitting her own organization in two so that its abortion services would be separate from its health services.

According to a report in the New York Times, Ivanka Trump earlier this year suggested that Planned Parenthood have “a smaller arm to provide abortions and a larger one devoted to women’s health services.”

Richards balked at this proposal, however, because abortion services are part of women’s health services, and thus shouldn’t be separated.

“Planned Parenthood officials thought Ms. Trump’s advice was naive, failing to understand how central reproductive choice was to the group’s mission,” the Times reports.

Trump’s efforts to advise Planned Parenthood were apparently an effort to help the group continue to deliver essential women’s health services without the constant threat of defunding from anti-abortion Republicans in Congress.