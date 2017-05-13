Jail inmate grabs gun, takes hostage at Illinois hospital

Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)

A jail inmate receiving treatment at a hospital near Chicago grabbed his guard’s gun and took a female hospital employee hostage on Saturday, according to local officials and media reports.

Delnor Hospital, in the suburban city of Geneva, Illinois, has been closed to the public as local police try to resolve the stand-off, according to a statement on the city’s website.

The male inmate from the Kane County jail and the female hospital employee were not identified, and no one has been injured, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The inmate was holding the employee in a room near the hospital’s emergency ward for several hours, according to the Tribune.

Officials at the hospital and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for details.

