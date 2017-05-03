Jane Goodall takes Ivanka Trump to task after being quoted in the heiress’ new book about working women

Jane Goodall and Ivanka Trump (Composite image)

Primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall had stern words for presidential daughter Ivanka Trump on Tuesday after finding out the heiress and entrepreneur quoted her in a book about working women.

According to CNN Money, Trump’s book Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success, contains Goodall’s famous quote, “What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Goodall said on Tuesday after the book’s release that she did not know that President Donald Trump’s daughter would be using her quote, but offered up a word of warning.

“I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart. She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm,” Goodall said.

“Legislation that was passed by previous governments to protect wildlife such as the Endangered Species Act, create national monuments and other clean air and water legislation have all been jeopardized by this administration,” continued Goodall. “I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.”

Goodall, 83, is known throughout the world for her pioneering research into animal communication and is considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. The London-born scientist, author and researcher has been a United Nations “messenger of peace” since 2002.

Since her father’s election, Ivanka Trump has been elevated to the rank of senior White House adviser with a West Wing office, although the nature of her duties is still ill-defined. Many observers of the Trump administration have criticized the first daughter for working in the White House while actively promoting her lifestyle brand including a clothing line and now Women Who Work.