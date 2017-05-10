Jason Chaffetz just called for an expansion of House FBI investigation to include Comey firing

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) - MSNBC screencap

Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday called for Inspector General Michael Horowitz to review Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

In a letter to Horowitz, Chaffetz asked the inspector general to “expand the scope of [his] office’s ongoing review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the FBI in advance of the 2016 election to include the facts and circumstances surrounding the removal of Director Comey.”

Read the full letter below, via @BenWinslow: