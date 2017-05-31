Joe Scarborough hilariously swats back RNC attack: Trump should stop obsessing over TV or ‘get a new job’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough laughing (Photo: Screen capture)

The Republican National Committee went after MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Wednesday for his recent opposition to President Donald Trump. Scarborough then turned to attack Trump himself and encouraged him to get a life.

Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” was once a welcoming place to Trump as a candidate but turned hostile as Trump began to infuriate the host. According to The Hill, RNC deputy communications director Michael Reed Reed sent out a statement blaming Scarborough for filling the airwaves with leftist propaganda.

“Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into 3 hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl,” the statement said.

“According to a rough review of this morning’s program, the crew spent the majority of the show discussing misspelled tweets, White House staffing plans, uncorroborated Russia stories, and the supposed horror of President Trump giving his cell phone number out,” he continued.

The RNC believes that neither Trump nor his allies have been able to have any significant time to defend the administration. They specifically cite Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the recent comments that he made saying he has seen no evidence of collusion yet between Trump and Moscow. Similarly, former CIA director James Woolsey has defended Jared Kushner on seeking a back channel with Russia.

The statement went on to say that the “Morning Joe” hosts also give Democratic leaders a pass. They cited Wednesday’s interview with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), noting they didn’t ask the comedian about Kathy Griffin’s recent photo with a headless Trump dummy.

Scarborough responded on Twitter telling the RNC that Trump needs to get a life.

“This is funny stuff,” he tweeted. “Interesting to see Trump still obsessed with our show. He should get a hobby or new job that keeps him focused.”