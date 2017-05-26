John Boehner torches Trump’s presidency: Almost everything he’s done ‘has been a complete disaster’

Speaker of the House John Boehner listens to questions during a news conference (AFP)

John Boehner, the former Speaker of the House who has been out of politics since 2015, doesn’t think very highly of Donald Trump’s presidency so far.

Energy trade publication RigZone reports that Boehner this week gave a keynote address at the KPMG Global Energy Conference in which he said that President Trump still seems to be “learning” how to do the job, although he admitted the results haven’t been good in the early going.

While Boehner cut Trump a break on the GOP’s troubled health care bill — “He did what he could,” the former speaker emphasized — he conceded that “everything else he’s done has been a complete disaster.”

Additionally, Boehner threw cold water on hopes that the GOP will make significant progress on getting its legislative agenda passed in the near future. In particular, he thinks the GOP plan to reform the tax code faces some serious hurdles.

“I was a little more optimistic about it early in the year,” he said. “Now my odds are 60/40… the border adjustment tax is deader than a door nail… tax reform is just a bunch of happy talk.”