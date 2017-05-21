Quantcast

John Oliver looks back at the week that ‘broke Anderson Cooper’ and made him say THAT to Jeffrey Lord

David Ferguson

21 May 2017 at 23:44 ET                   
HBO host John Oliver - screenshot

Sunday night’s edition of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” was the last of the season, and what a week it was to recap, from President Donald Trump leaking Israeli intelligence to Russian officials, to finding out a high profile member of the administration has been named as a person of interest in the Russia probe to the revelation that Trump called fired FBI Director James Comey a “nut job” to the aforementioned Russian officials.

But above all, Oliver said, this week will be remembered as the week that Anderson Cooper lost it on Jeffrey Lord and said one of the truest, funniest, most profane things ever said on cable news.

“He could take a dump on his desk and you’d defend it,” Cooper said.

“Yes!” said Oliver. “That is a professional journalist saying of the president, ‘If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.’ And, more importantly, Jeffrey Lord did not immediately answer ‘no.'”

Watch the video, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
