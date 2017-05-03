Jury convicts Virginia woman who was removed for laughing during Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A Virginia woman is facing a year in jail after a jury convicted her of disrupting the confirmation hearing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions after she loudly laughed during it.

Per the New York Times, Code Pink activist Desiree A. Fairooz was found guilty on Wednesday of charges of disorderly conduct and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds. However, the only major disruption that Fairooz committed was laughing during the hearing, which was enough to get her escorted from the chamber.

Now that she’s been convicted, Fairooz could spend up to a year in prison.

“We’ll face that music when we get to that,” the 61-year-old Fairooz said after the trial. “I’m so disgusted with so many different aspects of our current government.”

The Huffington Post’s Ryan J. Reilly notes that the Justice Department this week argued that “laughter was enough to merit a criminal charge against Fairooz,” although jurors told Reilly that they convicted her mostly for her actions after officers tried to remove her from the room, as she began yelling and causing a bigger disruption. If she had left the room quietly, they said, they would not have convicted her.