Kellyanne Conway: Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at me because I’m a woman

Anderson Cooper rolls his eyes at Kellyanne Conway (Screen capture)

Senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway took a dip into identity politics on Thursday following a blazing tire fire of an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Mediaite.com reported that Conway is accusing Cooper of sexism because he rolled his eyes at her during an interview about the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night.

“Let me tell you something. Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago,” the aggrieved White House spokeswoman told “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning.

“I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Can you imagine rolling your eyes. Having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton. I think not,” she complained.

Cooper, in the clip, rolled his eyes when Conway engaged in a habit that she shares with her boss President Donald Trump — and which earned her the sobriquet “The Queen of Bullsh*t” from pundit and historian Bill Moyers — donning the mantle of the victim when an argument turns against her.

“Like her boss, she often turns a question into a chance to make herself the victim,” wrote Moyers earlier this year. Conway was interjecting an aside congratulating herself and the Trump 2016 campaign for its pre-election boasts that they would win Michigan and Wisconsin.

Conway is complaining that Cooper treated her with disrespect, when in fact the story she was spinning during the interview Tuesday night has since been proven false. The official story has changed twice, from “James Comey was fired for his mishandling of the Clinton investigation” — Conway’s assertion on Tuesday night — to “James Comey was fired on the recommendation of newly sworn-in Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.”

Rosenstein reportedly had a furious meltdown, however, and threatened to quit his job over getting blamed for Comey’s ouster, after which the White House story shifted again to “James Comey was fired because Pres. Trump didn’t think he was doing a good job.”

