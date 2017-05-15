MSNBC’s Mika: Kellyanne Conway ‘doesn’t believe in what she’s saying’ and secretly hates Trump

Mika Brzezinski and Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen captures)

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough repeated one of the weirdest Washington, D.C. secrets Monday morning when they reminded “Morning Joe” viewers that a senior advisor to President Donald Trump doesn’t really want to work for the president.

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘bleeech I need to take a shower’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough agreed.

In March, Conway was banned from “Morning Joe” because they decided she was unreliable and spreads far too much false information.

“She doesn’t believe in what she is saying,” Brzezinski said. “The reason we won’t have her on this show is because a lot of what she says is either not true or she has no idea what she is saying, and it ends up being debunked by the very White House she works for. During the campaign, when she was very adept at transferring Trump’s message and talented in some ways, and would get off the set and say she needed to take a shower, and she would call him her client. She doesn’t believe in what she’s saying.”

Brzezinski said that they could fill the entire show with the many lies of Kellyanne Conway.

Watch this morning’s discussion below:



Morning Mika: Kellyanne Conway ‘doesn’t believe… by sarahburris