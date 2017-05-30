Quantcast

Kellyanne Conway insists Jared Kushner was right to set up secret communications with Russia

Sarah K. Burris

30 May 2017 at 09:02 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

Senior adviser to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway told “Fox and Friends” Tuesday that son-in-law Jared Kushner had every right and responsibility to set up a secret backchannel with Russia. In fact, “back channels like this are the regular course of business,” she said citing senior military advisors.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade prompted Conway to explain whether it was the Russians or Kushner who proposed the secret communications, despite reporting the contrary. In fact, one of the Russian officials Kushner was working with has now been blacklisted by U.S. intelligence.

Conway refused to comment.

“Because there is no reason to, frankly,” she said. “This entire thing is just a rush to judgment. We have been talking about this for about 8 months and yet … it’s a lot easier to scream Russia, Russia, Russia every day.”

Conway also worked to spin the allegedly forced resignation by White House Communications Director Mike Dubke, who quit Tuesday morning.

“He has expressed his desire to leave,” she swore.

Watch below:

