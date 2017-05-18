Quantcast

Kremlin declines to comment on probe of Trump ties with Russia

Reuters

18 May 2017 at 07:58 ET                   
Dmitry Peskov (rt.com)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian efforts to sway the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and whether there was any collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.

“There is nothing to comment on. It is an internal matter for the United States,” he said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)

