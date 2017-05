Kremlin says reports Trump disclosed intelligence are ‘nonsense’

Dmitry Peskov (rt.com)

The Kremlin described as “complete nonsense” on Tuesday media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence during a meeting with Russian officials.

“It’s not a subject for us, it’s the latest piece of nonsense. We don’t want to have anything do to with this nonsense. It’s complete nonsense, not a subject to be denied or confirmed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Two U.S. officials said on Monday that Trump had disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump’s short tenure in office.

