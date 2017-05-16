Quantcast

Kremlin says reports Trump disclosed intelligence are ‘nonsense’

Reuters

16 May 2017 at 08:56 ET                   
Dmitry Peskov (rt.com)

The Kremlin described as “complete nonsense” on Tuesday media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence during a meeting with Russian officials.

“It’s not a subject for us, it’s the latest piece of nonsense. We don’t want to have anything do to with this nonsense. It’s complete nonsense, not a subject to be denied or confirmed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Two U.S. officials said on Monday that Trump had disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump’s short tenure in office.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

