‘Last place I want to be’: Security Adviser McMaster caught flat-footed when press asks about Trump giving classified info to Russians

General H.R. McMaster (Youtube)

Following the bombshell Washington Post report claiming that President Donald Trump spilled classified intel to Russian officials in the Oval Office last week, the president’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, reportedly expressed displeasure at the news.

According to Daily Caller White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, McMaster reportedly said “this is the last place I wanted to be” outside of Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office.

In the initial Post report about Trump’s Oval Office divulgence, McMaster was quoted as saying “at no time were any intelligence sources of methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

