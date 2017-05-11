Quantcast

‘Lies, lies, lies’: Internet corners Trump after he sets fire to official White House account of Comey’s ouster

Elizabeth Preza

11 May 2017 at 13:37 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House Rose Garden (ABC/screen grab)

Donald Trump on Thursday directly contradicted the official White House explanation for his decision to fire James Comey, insisting he would have sacked the former FBI director regardless of Deputy Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s recommendation.

Trump administration officials, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Pence, have all assured the public the president made the decision to fire Comey based on a memo Rosenstein crafted—of his own volition, according to the White House—that detailed the many failings of the former FBI director.

In an interview Thursday the president said he would have fired Comey no matter the contents of that memo, throwing yet another wrench in the administration’s narrative surrounding the president’s controversial decision.

Given confirmation, straight from the horse’s mouth, the the White House talking points on Comey’s firing were completely false, the Internet had some choice word for Trump:

