‘Lies, lies, lies’: Internet corners Trump after he sets fire to official White House account of Comey’s ouster

Donald Trump speaks from the White House Rose Garden (ABC/screen grab)

Donald Trump on Thursday directly contradicted the official White House explanation for his decision to fire James Comey, insisting he would have sacked the former FBI director regardless of Deputy Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s recommendation.

Trump administration officials, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Pence, have all assured the public the president made the decision to fire Comey based on a memo Rosenstein crafted—of his own volition, according to the White House—that detailed the many failings of the former FBI director.

In an interview Thursday the president said he would have fired Comey no matter the contents of that memo, throwing yet another wrench in the administration’s narrative surrounding the president’s controversial decision.

Given confirmation, straight from the horse’s mouth, the the White House talking points on Comey’s firing were completely false, the Internet had some choice word for Trump:

Lies, lies and more lies… https://t.co/xxAA96Q6xX — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2017

But he didn't even know about the memo until the day he fired Comey. And he said it was Rosenstein… [head explodes] https://t.co/ERsXKwqLjB — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 11, 2017

Trump also said Comey "wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on." That doesn't make sense given the FBI director's 10-year term. https://t.co/V6n060ncSC — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 11, 2017

Trump just took the White House's official account of Comey's ouster and lit it on fire. — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) May 11, 2017

There's no point in firing a guy to show your dominance and intimidate others if you can't claim credit for firing him! Hence, today. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 11, 2017

Trump's statement he "was going to fire regardless of recommendation" contradicts every on-the-record statement from WH aides in past 2 days — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 11, 2017

This would seem to confirm the majority of reporting on the matter, which the WH denied. https://t.co/nchBvCOGCO — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 11, 2017

Trump Explanation 1: DOJ told me to do it.

Explanation 2: I did it based on DOJ's findings.

Explanation 3: I did it because I wanted to. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) May 11, 2017

PENCE yesterday: Trump chose to "accept" & "support" Rosenstein/Sessions rec. TRUMP today: "I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation" — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) May 11, 2017

Translated: Trump admits his administration has been intentionally lying to Americans for days. pic.twitter.com/T320IRO4nP — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) May 11, 2017

Trump basically just admitted to obstruction of justice in a television interview. You're move Republicans. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 11, 2017