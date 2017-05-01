Quantcast

‘Like a third-grade paper’: Internet shreds Trump’s historically illiterate Andrew Jackson comments

Brad Reed

01 May 2017 at 09:51 ET                   
Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump (Wikimedia Commons)

During an interview with the Washington Examiner published on Monday, President Donald Trump claimed that former President Andrew Jackson was “very angry” about the American Civil War, and he would have stopped it had he still been president in 1861.

“I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War,” Trump said. “He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart. He was very angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.'”

Jackson may have been a “very tough person,” but that didn’t stop him from dying in 1845 — or 16 years before the Civil War started.

The internet quickly pounced on the president’s historical illiteracy, and hammered him for not knowing very basic facts about his own country’s past. Some of the top reactions follow below.

