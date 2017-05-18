Quantcast

Lindsey Graham: Trump-Russia investigation has evolved into a ‘criminal investigation’

Eric W. Dolan

18 May 2017 at 15:58 ET                   
Sen. Lindsey Graham - (CNN screen grab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said after a closed-door Senate meeting on Thursday that the federal investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives now appears to be a criminal investigation.

“It was a counterintelligence investigation before now. It seems to me now to be considered a criminal investigation,” he said after a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“What does that mean for the Congress? I find it hard to subpoena records of somebody like Flynn who may be subject to a criminal investigation because he has a right not to incriminate himself,” Graham added. “As to Comey, the former director of the FBI coming before the committee, if I were Mueller I would jealously guard the witness pool.”

Rosenstein gave the impression that recently-appointed special counsel Robert Mueller was treating the investigation as a criminal matter, Graham explained.

Graham also said Trump should honor the Justice Department’s decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
