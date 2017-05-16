‘Literally the worst idea I’ve ever heard’: Internet aghast at Trump’s plan to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump addresses supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa, on February 1, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)

President Donald Trump is not known for his kindness towards Muslims — so when Twitter users learned that the president was giving a speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia, they were unsurprisingly shocked.

According to Haaretz, Saudi Arabia is to be the first stop on the president’s “America First” tour, likely due to a reported $100 billion dollar arms deal between the U.S. and the theocratic Arab monarchy. While

“I’m more excited for Trump to ad lib his way through a speech on Islam in 100 degree weather than i am for any upcoming UFC card,” one popular Twitter personality wrote.

Dave Pell, managing editor of NextDraft, quipped that “that sound you hear is the entire world laughing.”

“‘Trump to deliver speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia’ is literally the worst idea I’ve ever heard” joked Dealbreaker’s executive editor Thorton McEnery.

Read the Internet’s befuddled reactions to Trump’s Islam speech below.

"Trump to deliver speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia" is literally the worst idea I've ever heard. — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) May 16, 2017

Sources say Trump will talk about the movie Aladdin in his speech about Islam in Saudi Arabia & how it helped him shape his views on Islam. — Mustapha Itani (@mustaphahitani) May 16, 2017

trump is going to give a talk on islam today and im going to lose all my brain cells can't wait — farah | فرح (@stressedmuslim) May 16, 2017

Trump Islam Speech: "Muslims love me. Islam loves me. I love me. But my base hates you. Bannon wants WW3 w you. Let's make tall buildings!" — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 16, 2017

"President Donald Trump goes to Saudi Arabia to give a speech on Islam." I can't get mad about it, it's too inherently funny — The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) May 16, 2017

@ddale8 Can we have Alec Baldwin dressed as Trump give the speech on Islam? It's a matter of national security. — Have It Yahweh (@YahwehTheGod) May 16, 2017