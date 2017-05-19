Longtime Trump backer fears the president has become a ‘paranoid snowflake’

Piers Morgan (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump’s decision this week to use a Coast Guard Academy commencement address to complain about the negative press coverage he receives has set off alarm bells among even his most strident supporters.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan takes Trump to task for his self-pitying speeches and tweets in which he bemoans how he’s the most “unfairly” treated politician of all time.

“Since when, and I say this with great respect, did you turn into President Snowflake?” Morgan asked. “What happened to the tough, no-nonsense, fearless winner who was going to make America great again? The guy that campaigned so brilliantly to pull off the greatest coup in US election history wouldn’t recognize the one begging us to feel sorry for him now. In fact, he’d probably be repulsed by him, wouldn’t he?”

Trump has always paid a great deal of attention to what people in the media are saying about him, as he constantly watches cable news and sends out angry tweets to reporters and pundits who offer up negative coverage.

However, Morgan said that every single president has to deal with negative coverage — and that’s particularly true in the age of social media, which gives prominence to the most aggrieved and angry voices.

“Negativity goes with the territory for any world leader these days, albeit increasingly fueled by social media hysteria and slathering 24-hour cable news punditry,” he wrote. “It’s how you deal with it that defines you.”