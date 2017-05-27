Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Los Angeles has enjoyed the same amazing climate for 50,000 years — according to beetles

Popular Science

27 May 2017 at 15:08 ET                   
Modern darkling beetle

Los Angeles has enjoyed the same amazing climate for 50,000 years

According to the beetles, anyway. Modern darking beetle Joyce Gross Los Angeles is the land of sunshine, warm summers, and mild winters, with only a few dark and cloudy days to darken the relentless California cheerfulness. But what if you travelled back in time 50,000 years? What would California’s climate look like then? Probably about the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
New drama for Jared Kushner — in a family familiar with controversy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+