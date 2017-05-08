Quantcast

Measles sweeps an immigrant community targeted by anti-vaccine activists

STAT

08 May 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
Little boy looking at his arm while receiving vaccine (Shutterstock)

Fatuma Ishtar wishes the persistent people who warn that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine causes autism would leave her community alone. They’ve done enough damage, she says. For years, anti-vaccine activists have worked on the sizable Somali-American community in Minnesota, urging them to refuse to let their children receive the MMR vaccine. They’ve been successful:…

