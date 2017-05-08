Measles sweeps an immigrant community targeted by anti-vaccine activists
Fatuma Ishtar wishes the persistent people who warn that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine causes autism would leave her community alone. They’ve done enough damage, she says. For years, anti-vaccine activists have worked on the sizable Somali-American community in Minnesota, urging them to refuse to let their children receive the MMR vaccine. They’ve been successful:…
