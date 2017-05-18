Michael Flynn could face up to a year in jail for failing to comply with Senate Intel Committee’s subpoena

Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) on Thursday said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena for Russian investigation documents, though he later clarified he has yet to receive a “definitive answer.”

Burr: Flynn's lawyers refused to honor subpoena from Senate Intelligence Committee — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 18, 2017

“General Flynn’s lawyers said he will not honor the subpoena, and that’s not a surprise to the committee,” Burr said. “But we’ll figure out on General Flynn what the next step—if any—is.”

Flynn’s refusal would put him in contempt of Congress, a crime for which the former national security adviser could be jailed up to 12 months.

The committee last week issued a subpoena for documents regarding his interactions with Russia officials. The subpoena came after Robert Kelner, Flynn’s lawyer, told the committee Flynn would not voluntarily provide the documents they requested.

The Senate is investigating the “active measures” Russia took to influence the election. In addition to Flynn, the committee is also zeroing on former Trump camaign aide Carter Page, who has also expressed an unwillingness to cooperate. It’s also requested documents from the Treasury’s money laundering unit.

Senate intelligence committee has requested documents on Trump from Treasury’s money laundering unit, NBC News confirms — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 10, 2017

The committee hopes to finish its investigation by years-end, one Congressional aide told Quartz.

Watch Burr’s interview below: