Michael Flynn to plead the Fifth and ignore Senate subpoena: report

Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Photo: Defense Intelligence Agency)

Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn plans to ignore the subpoena issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee and will cite his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

According to an Associated Press report, Flynn plans to officially invoke the Fifth Amendment sometime on Monday.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) said last week that Flynn had not yet complied with the Senate’s subpoena, and added that he didn’t expect Flynn to agree to testify under oath.

Flynn asked for immunity from the Senate in exchange for testifying, but so far the Senate has been unwilling to grant his request.

Trump fired Flynn after it was revealed that he lied both publicly and privately to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his contacts with Russian government officials. Trump had been warned about Flynn’s falsehoods by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, but he didn’t fire Flynn until 18 days later when a report about his talks with Russian officials appeared in the Washington Post.

Since then, reports have revealed that Flynn was under federal investigation for his work lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government at the time he accepted the position as national security adviser. Flynn reportedly told the Trump transition team that he was under investigation for his work, but he was offered the job anyway.