Mike Pence sets up his own PAC as scandals rain down on Trump White House

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

Vice President Mike Pence has set up a political action committee on the same week that the Trump administration is suffering from its worst week of scandals yet.

NBC News reports that Pence this week filed paperwork to form the Great America Committee, which will aim to “aid his own future political interests, including helping Republican candidates ahead of the 2018 midterms” and will “be able to use the funds to cover the costs of the vice president’s travels on Air Force Two to campaign on behalf of GOP candidates across the country.”

This is unusual, as NBC notes that no sitting vice president has ever set up their own PAC before. The timing is interesting as well, as it comes as the Trump White House is suffering from its worst week yet thanks to revelations that the president gave classified information to Russian government officials and that he allegedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

However, one source tells NBC News that no one should think that Pence’s PAC has been formed as a preparation to run for president in 2020 if Trump is somehow ousted from office.

“Don’t read into 2020 as anything other than his running for re-election as vice president in 2020 and supporting other candidates,” the source claimed.