Mississippi boy found dead after being kidnapped in mother’s car

Kingston Frazier (Amber Alert)

A six-year-old Mississippi boy who was sleeping in his mother’s car when it was stolen from a grocery store parking lot was found shot to death on Thursday inside the abandoned vehicle, police said.

One person of interest was in custody and a second person had been identified, said Heath Hall, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department in Madison County, Mississippi.

The child, Kingston Frazier, was in a Toyota Camry at about 1:15 a.m. CDT (0615 GMT) outside a Kroger store in Jackson while his mother was inside. A Honda Civic drove up and a passenger got out and jumped into the Camry before both cars sped off, Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said.

Police found the kidnapped boy in the abandoned Camry about eight hours later on a rural Madison County road about 10 miles from the store, Jones said by telephone.

“The child was found deceased in the back of the vehicle,” Jones said. “He suffered at least a single gunshot wound.”

Jones said the incident was caught on surveillance video, and the Honda also had been found.

Kingston was scheduled to graduate from first grade on Thursday, according to the boy’s uncle, Martin Archie.

“He was so excited that was all he was talking about yesterday was his graduation today,” Archie told Jackson CBS affiliate WJTV.

An alert was put out for the missing child, and relatives told the station they had combed the city looking for him.

“This is the worst thing,” a sobbing Deanna Moore, Kingston’s aunt, told WJTV as family members wept behind her.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)