MSNBC contributor: Trump is ‘the biggest security risk to the United States’

Elizabeth Preza 15 May 2017 at 19:57 ET

Huffington Post global editorial director Howard Fineman on Monday called Donald Trump “the biggest security risk to the United States” after it was revealed the president disclosed highly classified information during a meeting with the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister last week.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren, conservative columnist George Will noted Trump is the same “man who discussed the Syrian missile strikes in a public dining room with the president of China during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.”

Will argued voters wanted to try an “experiment” by electing a man without government experience. “They got it,” Will said.

“We have a situation where the president of the United States is one of the biggest—if not the biggest—security risks to the United States. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that,” Fineman said.

“You have Donald Trump literally bragging about the great intel he’s getting and handing it over to the very people we’re investigating elsewhere in government,” he added.

The Huffington Post editor said while there’s a “bumbling, humorous aspect of this,” were it not for the fact the president may be “traitorously colluding with” the Russians.

“We’re in an amazing situation where the intelligence community and the press corp are on the same side,” Fineman said.

