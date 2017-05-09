‘My heart is thumping’: Watch Stephen Colbert break the news that Trump fired Comey to his audience

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday had a visceral reaction to Donald Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, noting he heard the news “less than then minutes” before filming his CBS “Late Show” monologue.

“FBI Director James Comey has just been fired by Trump,” Colbert explained as his audience cheered.

“Huge Donald Trump fans here tonight,” Colbert joked.

The “Late Show” host noted that Comey helpfed elevate Trump to the presidency with his press conference and letter pertaining to Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy, now don’t let the door hit you where the electoral college split ya,” Colbert said, mocking Trump.

“My heart is thumping, my pulse is racing,” Colber said. “He fired the F.B.I. director who has said, under oath, that he’s investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. No rationale has been given yet as to why, but it came under the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

“I think he was fired Comey because he couldn’t guess the name ‘Rumpelstiltskin,’” Colbert joked.

The “Late Show” host then turned to Trump’s letter to Comey, which explained that while he was happy the ex-FBI director informed him “on three separate, that [he] is not under investigation,” he “nevertheless” fired Comey for a variety of reasons.

“Does everything have to be about him?” Colbert asked, before mocking Trump.

“While I greatly appreciate you telling me that I’m an amazing lover, I am leaving you for a younger woman on the advice of the Department of Justice,” Colbert-as-Trump said.

Watch the video below, via CBS: