NASA is testing solar panels that unfurl like Fruit Roll-Ups in space

Popular Science

31 May 2017 at 08:17 ET                   
NASA Solar Panels

The experiment is set to fly to the space station this week A fresh batch of supplies and science experiments are slated to launch to the International Space Station on Thursday. One of the experiments tucked inside the trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule will be ROSA, a new type of solar array that will be tested…

