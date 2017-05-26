National Security Adviser to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89
The former National Security Advisor to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski has died Friday at a hospital in northern Virginia.
His daughter, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski announced the news late Friday and tweeted out family photos of her family.
Brzezinski was born in Poland and wielded “considerable influence over global affairs,” The New York Times detailed in a biography of his life.
Brzezinski was outspoken in his opposition to the 2003 Iraqi invasion. A long-time Democrat he also was known to speak out against the “greed” in an American system he saw compound inequalities.
You can see some of Mika Brzezinski’s photos below:
We are remembering my father tonight with the love of his life who inspired him and shared in his wonderful life over six decades. pic.twitter.com/8if3PFRnSN
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017
Chief at the helm!
We love you, Dad, and will always be grateful for the love and devotion you showed us all. #HailToTheChief pic.twitter.com/4OtLuYIyZY
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017