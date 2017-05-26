Quantcast

National Security Adviser to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89

Sarah K. Burris

26 May 2017 at 23:22 ET                   
Zbigniew Brzezinski with former Pres. Jimmy Carter (Photo: Screen capture)

The former National Security Advisor to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski has died Friday at a hospital in northern Virginia.

His daughter, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski announced the news late Friday and tweeted out family photos of her family.

Brzezinski was born in Poland and wielded “considerable influence over global affairs,” The New York Times detailed in a biography of his life.

Brzezinski was outspoken in his opposition to the 2003 Iraqi invasion. A long-time Democrat he also was known to speak out against the “greed” in an American system he saw compound inequalities.

You can see some of Mika Brzezinski’s photos below:

CHIEF and meels!! @zbig and @emiliehoffer #mydad #mygirl

A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on

Happy Father's Day!!#chief #thebestdad

A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on

