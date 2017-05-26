National Security Adviser to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89

Zbigniew Brzezinski with former Pres. Jimmy Carter (Photo: Screen capture)

The former National Security Advisor to Jimmy Carter Zbigniew Brzezinski has died Friday at a hospital in northern Virginia.

His daughter, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski announced the news late Friday and tweeted out family photos of her family.

Brzezinski was born in Poland and wielded “considerable influence over global affairs,” The New York Times detailed in a biography of his life.

Brzezinski was outspoken in his opposition to the 2003 Iraqi invasion. A long-time Democrat he also was known to speak out against the “greed” in an American system he saw compound inequalities.

You can see some of Mika Brzezinski’s photos below:

We are remembering my father tonight with the love of his life who inspired him and shared in his wonderful life over six decades. pic.twitter.com/8if3PFRnSN — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017

Chief at the helm! We love you, Dad, and will always be grateful for the love and devotion you showed us all. #HailToTheChief pic.twitter.com/4OtLuYIyZY — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 27, 2017

My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad❤️ #HailToTheChief A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on May 26, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Pregame.. KISSINGER and BRZEZINSKI discuss global affairs before getting on stage at Nobel ceremonies in Oslo… @ZBIG #godaddygo A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

@zbig and @ebbtrees join @emiliehoffer and @carlieehofferr for some thanksgiving hugs THANK YOU GIRLS!!!!!! Thanks mom and dad .. thanks for staying a bit! A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on Nov 28, 2016 at 8:37am PST

CHIEF and meels!! @zbig and @emiliehoffer #mydad #mygirl A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on Nov 26, 2016 at 10:55am PST