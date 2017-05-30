Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
‘New phone, who dis’: Internet loses it over reports Trump urges foreign leaders to call him on his cell phone
30 May 2017 at 21:48 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Donald Trump, arbiter of our nation’s most sensitive intelligence information, hands out his personal cell phone number and urges foreign leaders to call it, the Associated Press reports. At least one foreign diplomat—Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—has taken the president up on that request.

According to the LA Times, this move breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security of Trump’s communications.

News that Trump—who engaged in years-long condemnation of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information—is himself very likely a security risk lit up Twitter on Tuesday night.

Users shared deep concerns about the status of our nation’s most sensitive information:

And boy, did they have jokes:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
‘New phone, who dis’: Internet loses it over reports Trump urges foreign leaders to call him on his cell phone
Newest Stories
Read more stories