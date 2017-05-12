‘No one can talk sense into him’: CNN guest says even Ivanka seems to have lost control of President Trump

A CNN panel discusses Donald Trump's temperament (Screen cap).

A CNN panel on Friday debated why President Donald Trump has behaved so impulsively over the past week when it comes to the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Their conclusion? The president is simply out of control — and there’s no hope of reeling him in.

Real Clear Politics editor A.B. Stoddard told the panel that she was stunned at how badly Trump had botched the Comey firing, and said that it demonstrates that there’s no one in the White House capable of getting Trump to check his impulses.

“This becomes a firestorm of whether or not Trump is tampering with an investigation and obstruction of justice and risking impeachment,” she said. “This is all illustrative of the fact that no one can stop President Trump. No one can say pause for 36 hours, let’s think about the consequences of running your mouth to Lester Holt, or tweeting Rosie O’Donnell on the same day. No one can stop this.”

Stoddard reiterated that all of the supposedly calming influences in the White House — from Vice President Mike Pence to son-in-law Jared Kushner to even First Daughter Ivanka Trump — seem powerless in the wake of the latest chaos.

“No one can talk sense into him,” she said. “Not Vice President Pence. Not Reince Priebus. Not Steve Bannon. Not the kids. Nobody.”

Watch the video below.