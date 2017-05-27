Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NOAA predicts an above average hurricane season for 2017

Popular Science

27 May 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
AFP/NASA/NOAA/HO/AFP - This NASA/NOAA Goes East satellite image taken at 1137 UTC shows Hurricane Joaquin on October 3, 2015

Get ready now. Hurricane Matthew was an incredibly dangerous and destructive storm that struck the Caribbean and parts of the United States last year. NOAA Guess what’s happening next week? Sure, Memorial Day is fast approaching, but just a few days later on June 1, hurricane season officially begins. This week, NOAA released their predictions for…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump is making America meaner again
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+