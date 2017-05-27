NOAA predicts an above average hurricane season for 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Get ready now. Hurricane Matthew was an incredibly dangerous and destructive storm that struck the Caribbean and parts of the United States last year. NOAA Guess what’s happening next week? Sure, Memorial Day is fast approaching, but just a few days later on June 1, hurricane season officially begins. This week, NOAA released their predictions for…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion