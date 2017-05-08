Obama personally warned Trump against hiring Flynn as national security adviser: report

US President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama's comments on each other have not always been complimentary (AFP Photo/JIM WATSON)

President Donald Trump’s decision to make Michael Flynn his national security adviser is again coming under scrutiny, as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to testify on Monday that she warned the Trump team about Flynn being potentially compromised by a foreign government.

Now a new report from NBC News, citing three former Obama administration officials, claims that former President Barack Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn before he left office.

According to NBC’s sources, Obama’s warning came “less than 48 hours after the November election when the two sat down for a 90-minute conversation in the Oval Office.”

In an interview with Fox News last month, Trump said it was Obama’s responsibility to vet former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — despite the fact that Flynn was pushed out of his job at the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014.

But even though Flynn had been forced out of the DIA for regularly clashing with superiors, Trump decided to make Flynn his national security adviser — and then had to fire him shortly afterwards after he misled both the American public and Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his contacts with Russian government officials.