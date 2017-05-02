Obama thanks Jimmy Kimmel for sharing emotional health care story about his newborn son’s surgery

Obama speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention (Screenshot)

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel got choked up on Monday evening as he recalled the story of how his newborn son, William Kimmel, had to undergo open-heart surgery after a nurse detected what was suspected to be a heart murmur.

Kimmel then powerfully pivoted from the story about his son to a political message about access to health care in the United States.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world,” Kimmel said. “But until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all… If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican, or a Democrat, we all agree on that, right?”

Former President Barack Obama on Monday took to social media to thank Kimmel for sharing his story, and for saying it showed why Americans needed to work to protect the coverage gains achieved by the Affordable Care Act.

“Well said, Jimmy,” wrote Obama. “That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”