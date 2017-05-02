Office of Government Ethics: White House did not consult us about Trump’s decision to hire Ivanka

Elizabeth Preza 02 May 2017 at 00:30 ET

Donald Trump did not consult the Office of Government Ethics over his decision to bring on daughter Ivanka as a formal White House adviser, the office told CNN.

The ethics office’s statement contradicts Sean Spicer’s assurance that the first daughter acted “in consultation with the Office of Government Ethics” when she took an official role at the White House. The White House press secretary made those remarks in March, after Politico and the New York Times reporter Ivanka obtained security clearance.

As CNN reports, Office of Government Ethics officer Walter Shaub Jr. released a letter Monday insisting they were not made aware until those reports, adding the office contacted Trump’s lawyer on March 24 to insist Ivanka file paperwork to become an official federal employee.

In a statement, Ivanka said she was “voluntarily complying with all ethics rules.”

“Throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role,” she insisted.