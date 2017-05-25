Report: Trump can’t stop himself from interrupting meetings to fume about Russia and Comey

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly interrupted meetings about other subjects to complain about former FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, according to a Politico report published on Thursday.

White House sources lamented to Politico that the investigation into the Trump campaign was making it impossible to pursue the president’s legislative agenda.

One senior official noted that “paralysis” had set in at the White House because the scandal was consuming so much time and resources.

White House Counsel Don McGahn has reportedly warned staff not to talk about the Russia investigation, but officials said that the president has refused to follow that advice.

Politico reported: