Report: Trump can’t stop himself from interrupting meetings to fume about Russia and Comey
President Donald Trump has repeatedly interrupted meetings about other subjects to complain about former FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, according to a Politico report published on Thursday.
White House sources lamented to Politico that the investigation into the Trump campaign was making it impossible to pursue the president’s legislative agenda.
One senior official noted that “paralysis” had set in at the White House because the scandal was consuming so much time and resources.
White House Counsel Don McGahn has reportedly warned staff not to talk about the Russia investigation, but officials said that the president has refused to follow that advice.
Politico reported:
Several officials said Trump had interrupted meetings on other issues in recent weeks to talk about the investigation, and had fumed about Russia and Comey. He has committed a series of self-inflicted errors, like going against his own administration’s talking points on firing Comey, giving classified information to the Russians and then seeming to confirm that he received it from Israel in an off-the-cuff comment during his visit to Jerusalem.
Whether Trump can separate things in his obsessive mind will be the real question.