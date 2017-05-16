Quantcast

Republican Darrell Issa gives reporter the silent treatment — and the finger — for asking about Comey memos

Bob Brigham

16 May 2017 at 20:14 ET                   
Congressman Darrell Issa, from his Facebook.

With scandal upon scandal piling up for the Republican Party, the stress is clearly getting to some prominent Republicans.

According to Politico’s Rachael Bade, Congressman Darrell Issa gave her the middle finger and walked off when she asked about the reports that President Donald Trump asked then- FBI director James Comey to drop his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

On Twitter, Bade said the California Republican gave her the silent treatment — and then the finger — before stalking away.

Many were not impressed by the vulgar actions of the congressman.

There was speculation that this is a sign Darrell Issa won’t be running for reelection in 2018.

Keeping it classy.

Issa’s phone number has already been retweeted over 500 times.

Issa’s opponent even chimed in.

