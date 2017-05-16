Republican Darrell Issa gives reporter the silent treatment — and the finger — for asking about Comey memos

Congressman Darrell Issa, from his Facebook.

With scandal upon scandal piling up for the Republican Party, the stress is clearly getting to some prominent Republicans.

According to Politico’s Rachael Bade, Congressman Darrell Issa gave her the middle finger and walked off when she asked about the reports that President Donald Trump asked then- FBI director James Comey to drop his investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

On Twitter, Bade said the California Republican gave her the silent treatment — and then the finger — before stalking away.

I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off — literally gave me the middle finger — and kept walking. Said nothing — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 16, 2017

Many were not impressed by the vulgar actions of the congressman.

Wow @DarrellIssa. Truly inappropriate behavior for a Congressman. Working families in your district deserve better! #1u https://t.co/8yza1qKyfy — SanDiegoLaborCouncil (@SDLaborCouncil) May 16, 2017

There was speculation that this is a sign Darrell Issa won’t be running for reelection in 2018.

Increasingly doubt that he runs again in 2018. https://t.co/4iwQST0HdU — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 16, 2017

Keeping it classy.

Issa’s phone number has already been retweeted over 500 times.

Wow. You can reach @DarrellIssa at 760-599-5000 He won 50.3% of the vote in 2016 to barely hold onto his seat. 2018 is coming, Darrell. https://t.co/pvI7MoDUcP — State of Resistance (@AltStateDpt) May 16, 2017

Issa’s opponent even chimed in.