Republican tells Dem Rep she’s being ‘hysterical’ after powerful statement against ‘Trumpcare’ bill
04 May 2017 at 11:51 ET
Democratic U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (TX) issued a scathing indictment of the Republican Party’s so-called “Trumpcare” bill on the House floor Thursday — only to be told she’s being “hysterical” by Republican Rep. Doug Collins (GA).

“Keep your eyes on who will feel” the impact of this bill, Lee said, which she called the Mother of All Bombs being dropped on the U.S. healthcare system.

“God have mercy on your souls,” she told House Republicans, who are voting on the bill to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act without even knowing what’s in their own legislative package. “I am a person living with a pre-existing disease. I am a breast cancer survivor and this heartless and callous bill with 24 million-plus people being thrown off of their healthcare.”

Collins — an evangelical Christian pastor and retired military chaplain — took the microphone at the end of Lee’s time and said, “Mr. Speaker, if I had to defend Obamacare, I’d probably go into hysterics, too.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

