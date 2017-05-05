REVEALED: Bannon and Trump ‘personally intervened’ to save neo-Nazi Gorka’s White House job

Steve Bannon and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

Donald Trump and chief White House counselor Steve Bannon “personally intervened” to save Sebastian Gorka’s job as a top national security aide, the Daily Beast reports.

Last week, it was reported that “pain in the a**” Gorka was on his way out amid reports he fabricated some of his credentials and was involved with a group tied to actual Nazis in Hungary. Now, sources told the Beast that Trump and Bannon “personally intervened” to keep him in the White House.

According to the Beast, Gorka and Bannon forged a close relationship while working together at Breitbart News.

“[Bannon] put a stop to it,” a source told the Beast. “He’s loyal and a friend’s job was in danger and reputation was getting dragged through the mud.” The official added Bannon acted “decisively” to save Gorka’s job.