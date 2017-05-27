REVEALED: Counterterrorism contractor compared Standing Rock protesters to jihadists and infiltrated camps

Protesters block a highway during a protest in Mandan against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, U.S. November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

According to documents acquired and released by The Intercept, a security firm that contracts with the military gathered information on anti-Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and delivered that information to Energy Transfer Partners, the company building and funding the controversial pipeline.

TigerSwan, the “shadowy international mercenary and security firm” contracted by ETP used “military-style counterterrorism measures” to gather information on DAPL protesters, and the information they acquired may have led to the defeat of the protesters’ efforts.

The “No DAPL” movement, according to TigerSwan documents released by The Intercept, “generally followed the jihadist insurgency model while active”.

“While we can expect to see the continued spread of the anti-DAPL diaspora … aggressive intelligence preparation of the battlefield and active coordination between intelligence and security elements are now a proven method of defeating pipeline insurgencies,” the TigerSwan reports revealed.

According to The Intercept‘s Alleen Brown, Will Parrish, and Alice Speri, TigerSwan had operatives North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Texas.

The reports “also provide extensive evidence of aerial surveillance and radio eavesdropping, as well as infiltration of camps and activist circles”.

Public records obtained via FOIA requests by The Intercept also reveal that government agents monitored social media for information on the protest movement and “shared intelligence” among agencies.

