Revealed: Senior advisor at FBI-raided consulting firm also works for Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

Roger Stone on Inauguration Day, 2017 and Paul Manafort being interviewed by NBC News (Composite image)

Thursday the FBI raided the Annapolis offices of a Republican fundraising consultancy run by Kelley Rogers that has ties to the Trump Taj Mahal through Penn National Gaming. However, the Senate Intelligence Committee has been looking into possible money laundering fines issued on the Taj in 2015.

According to Newsweek Dennis Whitfield, one of the senior advisors to Rogers’ firm, the Strategic Campaign Group, is also a director in a political consulting firm with Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. Both Stone and Manafort were top campaign advisors to President Donald Trump during the 2016 election and are reportedly under investigation for their ties to Russia.

Rogers told The Washington Post he thought the raid was about an investigation into former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who used the firm in 2013 to raise $2.2 million for his gubernatorial campaign. The funds reportedly were not spent on the campaign, however.

The FBI will not reveal any information about an ongoing investigation. Newsweek also revealed that a majority of Americans believe it was inappropriate for Trump fired former FBI director James Comey.