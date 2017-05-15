REVEALED: Trump divulged classified info to Russian officials during Oval Office visit

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (Photo via Twitter).

Donald Trump revealed classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office last week, officials told the Washington Post.

Trump’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak—which drew scrutiny after members of the U.S. press were barred from taking pictures—occurred just one day after the president fired former FBI director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

According to the Post, Trump jeopardized a critical intelligence source, and risked cooperation from a critical ally in the fight against the islamic state.

“This is code-word information,” a U.S. official told the Post, adding the president “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”