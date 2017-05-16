REVEALED: Trump made Sessions and Pence leave room before asking Comey to drop Flynn investigation

Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, a source revealed President Donald Trump was in a meeting with former FBI director James Comey Feb. 14 when he asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Vice President Mike Pence to leave the room. It was at that time, Trump asked Comey to “let go” of the investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can see your way to letting this guy – to letting Flynn go,” the source told Tapper Trump said. “He’s a good guy I hope you can let this go.”

Tapper went on to say that Comey told the source he was grateful hearing the news that Trump may have recorded their conversations because a recording would corroborate Comey’s story that Trump asked him to drop the investigation. The request was such an “uncomfortable” one that it prompted Comey to begin writing the memos after speaking with Trump to ensure there was a written recording of what was discussed.

“There are a great many memos,” the source told Tapper.

Watch Tapper’s report below:



