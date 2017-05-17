Right-wing desperately begs Trump to fire Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer in wake of scandals

Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer (Photo: Screen captures)

President Donald Trump is now facing criticism from his friends, who believe it’s time he makes significant changes to his staff in the wake of leaks and fumbled communications.

His allies believe it’s the staff that is failing the president from the top with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus down to Communications Director Mike Dubke and Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump’s staff spent several days attempting to spin the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, only to be undone by an interview Trump did with NBC’s Lester Holt. According to The Hill, however, Trump’s friends blame the staff.

“I have always been against the White House doing daily press briefings and agree that an overhaul of how the communications team deals with the media is in order,” Tea Party Patriots co-founder Mark Meckler said. “We are dealing with a media that is, by and large, hostile to conservatives, hostile to Republicans, hostile to ideas of limited government, fiscal responsibility and constitutionalism, and certainly hostile to this president. So the president and his staff should act accordingly.”

He isn’t the only one or even the first to make the demand. Monday, Fox News’s Sean Hannity called for less transparency from a White House spinning out of control. Instead, he thought reporters should be required to submit questions in writing for which they’d receive a written response. Spicer or deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would then take a limited number of questions on prescreened topics.

“If the White House follows this plan, I think the destroy-Trump propaganda media will have a much harder time misrepresenting the Trump administration positions and you, the American people, will be better served,” he said.

Conservative Laura Ingraham has spread the rumor that the new White House is already searching for a new press secretary to replace Spicer. She’s offered her own services.

“I would always go help serve my country if I thought I could really make a difference,” she said.

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed she has had conversations with the administration about possibly taking over as press secretary.

“I think it’d be a fascinating job,” she told The Mercury News. “It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

Another GOP operative with ties to the White House told The Hill “it all comes back to the chief of staff.”

“Nobody respects him; nobody is afraid of him,” the operative said of Priebus. “You need someone in there who makes people feel their career in Washington would be ruined by running afoul of the president.”

A former campaign advisor to Trump was similarly shocked by the staffers who “are supposed to be the best of the best.”

“We don’t want to hear excuses,” the former adviser said.