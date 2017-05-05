Russian state-owned news website permanently denied press access in Congress

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow, on December 18, 2014 (AFP Photo/Alexander Nemenov)

Russian state-owned news website Sputnik was permanently denied press access in Congress.

Politico reported Friday that the Congressional Periodical Press Gallery committee denied access but is still being considered for White House press access.

Rules for members mandate the reporter must not “act as an agent for, or be employed by the Federal, or any State, local or foreign government or representatives thereof.” Gallery Director Justin Wilson explained that they have not credentialed any state-sponsored news outlets.

The Sputnik Washington correspondent, Andrew Feinberg refused to comment to Politico but his Facebook page announced that he needs a “press freedom lawyer” and claimed the gallery’s decision was the most absurd thing I’ve ever encountered in a decade of work as a Washington-based journalist.”