Russia’s response to Trump leak reports: don’t read US newspapers

Reuters

16 May 2017 at 08:29 ET                   
Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, in this file photo dated October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday advised that people don’t readAmerican newspapers, in response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian officials.

The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said she had received dozens of messages asking about the reports, which have been denied by the White House.

“Guys, have you been reading American newspapers again?” she wrote on her Facebook page. “You shouldn’t read them. You can put them to various uses, but you shouldn’t read them. Lately it’s become not only harmful, but dangerous too.”

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

