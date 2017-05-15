Screaming overheard in Cabinet Room meeting between Spicer, Bannon and Sanders after Russia intel revelation

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Steve Bannon and Sean Spicer

Reporters at the White House on Monday overheard yelling between White House press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House counsel Steve Bannon, deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Communications Director Michale Dubke, prompting staffers to turn up TV’s to drown out the back-and-forth.

According to BuzzFeed’s Adrian Carrasquillo, the officials walked into the Cabinet Room of the White House shortly after news broke that Donald Trump revealed classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting last week.

Shortly after the meeting, Sanders told the press corps the White House would not comment on the report further. So far, the administration has offered only a tepid denial of the Washington Post report. During an emergency press conference Monday, National Security Adviser HR McMaster insisted, “The story that came out tonight as reported, is false.”

He added the president never revealed sources or methods, but did not address the issue of revealing classified information.

The heated exchange comes after Sanders spent last week filling in for Spicer at the daily press briefings. Trump last Friday floated cancelling those briefings “for the sake of accuracy,” arguing “it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy.”

Per eagle-eyed @TreyYingst, Spicer, Bannon, Huckabee Sanders and Dubke all walked into cabinet room. — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) May 15, 2017

Per @TreyYingst, Bannon, Mike Dubke, Sarah Sanders and Spicer walked into cabinet room just now. They did not look happy. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

Can now hear yelling coming from room where officials are. https://t.co/xh8LQ0paPM — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

Reporters in lower press don't know which side of hallway to lean near because so much going on during tense evening. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017

WH comms staffers just put the TVs on super loud after we could hear yelling coming from room w/ Bannon, Spicer, Sanders — Adrian Carrasquillo(@Carrasquillo) May 15, 2017